Nasdaq Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Nasdaq ( (NDAQ) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Nasdaq announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a 13% increase in net revenue to $1.3 billion compared to the previous year. The company reported strong growth across all divisions, with notable increases in solutions revenue, annualized recurring revenue, and financial technology revenue. Nasdaq also returned $155 million to shareholders through dividends and $100 million through stock repurchases while repaying $400 million of senior unsecured notes. The results reflect Nasdaq’s resilience and strategic focus on innovation and client relationships, as emphasized by CEO Adena Friedman and CFO Sarah Youngwood.

Nasdaq’s overall stock score of 83 reflects strong earnings growth and technical momentum as key strengths, supported by strategic initiatives and partnerships. However, the high valuation and geopolitical uncertainties present potential risks.

More about Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of products and services including market technology, data analytics, and financial technology solutions. The company focuses on enhancing value for clients and shareholders through innovation and strategic partnerships, positioning itself as a key player in the global financial markets.

