Nasdaq Achieves Milestone in Q3 2025 with Strong Revenue Growth

Nasdaq OMX ( (NDAQ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nasdaq OMX presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a global technology company that provides a diverse range of services including data, analytics, software, and exchange capabilities to clients in the financial sector. The company aims to enhance liquidity, transparency, and integrity in the global economy.

In its third quarter of 2025, Nasdaq reported a significant milestone, surpassing $1 billion in solutions revenue and achieving $3 billion in annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This performance underscores Nasdaq’s successful transformation into a leading technology platform.

Key financial highlights include a 15% increase in net revenue to $1.3 billion compared to the previous year, with solutions revenue growing by 15% and financial technology revenue increasing by 23%. The company also reported a 38% growth in GAAP diluted earnings per share. Nasdaq continued to return value to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, totaling $155 million in dividends and $115 million in stock buybacks.

Strategically, Nasdaq has been focusing on expanding its financial technology and regulatory technology offerings, with significant client engagement and new client acquisitions. The company also achieved record levels in index ETP assets under management and maintained its leadership in listings, welcoming significant IPOs in both the U.S. and Europe.

Looking ahead, Nasdaq remains committed to its strategic priorities of integration, innovation, and acceleration, aiming to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value. The company is focused on leveraging its technology platform to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the financial markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue