NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. AGM Results Announced

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. ( (AU:NAC) ) has issued an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker NAC, held its Annual General Meeting on November 11, 2025. During the meeting, shareholders voted on several resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Ms. Sarah Williams and Mr. Sebastian Evans. All resolutions were carried with significant majorities, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s current management and strategic direction.

