NanoXplore to Host Webcast on Q1 Financial Results

The latest update is out from NanoXplore Inc ( (TSE:GRA) ).

NanoXplore Inc. announced it will host a webcast on November 13, 2025, to discuss its first-quarter financial results, which will be released on November 12, 2025. This event highlights the company’s ongoing transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GRA) stock is a Hold with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NanoXplore Inc stock, see the TSE:GRA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GRA is a Neutral.

NanoXplore Inc. shows potential with improving margins and expansion efforts, but current profitability issues and revenue declines present significant risks. Bullish technical signals are tempered by overbought conditions, and valuation metrics reflect ongoing financial challenges.

More about NanoXplore Inc

NanoXplore Inc. is a graphene company that manufactures and supplies high-volume graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. It offers standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to sectors such as transportation, packaging, and electronics. Additionally, the company produces silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion batteries for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, NanoXplore operates manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 137,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$409.5M

