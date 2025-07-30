NanoVibronix Appoints New Executive VP of Finance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NanoVibronix ( (NAOV) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, NanoVibronix, Inc. appointed Rita Silberberg as Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Accounting Officer, and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Silberberg brings over 15 years of experience in corporate finance and international tax strategy, having held senior roles at multinational organizations. Her appointment is expected to enhance the company’s financial operations and regulatory compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 4,957,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.37M

