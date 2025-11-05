Nanosonics Limited Successfully Concludes 2025 AGM with All Resolutions Carried

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Nanosonics Limited ( (AU:NAN) ).

Nanosonics Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting where all proposed resolutions were successfully carried. The meeting also marked the departure of Dr. Lisa McIntyre from the Board, as previously announced. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and continuity in the company’s strategic direction, potentially reinforcing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NAN) stock is a Buy with a A$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nanosonics Limited stock, see the AU:NAN Stock Forecast page.

More about Nanosonics Limited

Nanosonics Limited is a global leader in the infection prevention industry, providing advanced solutions primarily focused on reducing the risk of infection in healthcare environments.

Average Trading Volume: 737,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.37B

Learn more about NAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue