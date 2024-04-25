Nanoco Group Implements Share Buyback Plan

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group PLC, a leader in cadmium-free quantum dots and nanomaterials, has executed a share buyback on April 24, 2024, purchasing 496,427 ordinary shares at a uniform price of 19.9425 pence each. The company plans to cancel these acquired shares, which will subsequently reduce the total number of voting rights to 195,386,842. This strategic move is part of Nanoco’s previously announced share buyback programme, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively.

