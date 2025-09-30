Nanoco Group Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Nanoco Group plc ( (GB:NANO) ) is now available.

Nanoco Group plc announced its total voting rights and share capital as of 30 September 2025, with 195,543,816 ordinary shares in circulation, none held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NANO) stock is a Hold with a £11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nanoco Group plc stock, see the GB:NANO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NANO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NANO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 44 reflects significant financial challenges, including a net loss and negative equity, despite strong revenue growth and cash flow management. Technical indicators show bearish trends, and valuation metrics are concerning due to a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call highlighted both opportunities and risks, with restructuring efforts and market potential being positive, but revenue decline and ongoing uncertainties weighing on the outlook.

More about Nanoco Group plc

Nanoco Group plc is a nanomaterial production and licensing company, specializing in cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials for the electronics industry. Founded in 2001 and based in Runcorn, UK, Nanoco is known for its patented CFQD® materials and HEATWAVE® quantum dots, which are used in various applications such as sensors, electronics, and displays. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and holds the LSE’s Green Economy Mark.

Average Trading Volume: 528,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £17.58M

