Nanobiotix Reports Half-Year 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Progress

Nanobiotix ( (NBTX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Nanobiotix announced its half-year financial results and provided a business update. The company reported significant operational progress, including the expansion of its clinical development program for JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) and regulatory harmonization efforts in Europe. Financially, Nanobiotix strengthened its position by amending its global licensing agreement with Johnson & Johnson, extending its cash visibility to mid-2026. Despite a net loss of €5.4 million for the first half of 2025, the company reduced its R&D expenses and maintained stable SG&A costs. However, concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern persist, with active discussions for non-dilutive financing underway to extend its cash runway beyond 2026.

Spark’s Take on NBTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NBTX is a Neutral.

Nanobiotix’s stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial instability, marked by declining revenues and negative profitability. However, the stock’s strong technical momentum provides a counterbalance, suggesting potential short-term interest despite the company’s broader financial challenges. Valuation concerns persist due to the negative P/E ratio, reflecting non-profitability.

More about Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on pioneering nanotherapeutic approaches to enhance treatment outcomes for patients with cancer and other major diseases. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company is listed on Euronext Paris and the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Nanobiotix owns over 25 patent families related to nanotechnology platforms applicable in oncology, bioavailability, biodistribution, and central nervous system disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 31,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $791.8M

