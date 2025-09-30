Nanobiotix Releases Half-Year Financial Report Highlighting JNJ-1900 Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanobiotix ( (NBTX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Nanobiotix S.A. released its half-year financial report for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025. The report highlights significant events and activities, including the development and commercialization of its product JNJ-1900 through a license agreement with Janssen. The company is focused on expanding the pipeline for JNJ-1900 and completing clinical trials, which are crucial for its future prospects and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on NBTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NBTX is a Neutral.

Nanobiotix’s stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial instability, marked by declining revenues and negative profitability. However, the stock’s strong technical momentum provides a counterbalance, suggesting potential short-term interest despite the company’s broader financial challenges. Valuation concerns persist due to the negative P/E ratio, reflecting non-profitability.

More about Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A. is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of nanomedicine products. Its primary product, JNJ-1900 (formerly NBTXR3), is being developed for cancer treatment in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

Average Trading Volume: 31,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $791.8M

