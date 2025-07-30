Nanjing Sinolife Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nanjing Sinolife United Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3332) ) is now available.

Nanjing Sinolife United Co., Ltd. has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decrease in net profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The decline is attributed to reduced revenue from distributor channels for infant and child products in Mainland China and increased marketing expenses on e-commerce platforms. The company’s interim results are yet to be finalized, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

Nanjing Sinolife United Co., Ltd. operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on the production and distribution of health supplements and related products. The company primarily targets the Chinese market, with a significant emphasis on infant and child products distributed through various channels.

