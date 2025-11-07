Nanjing Leads Biolabs Joins MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9887) ) has provided an announcement.

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. has announced its inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, effective after market close on November 24, 2025. This inclusion is seen as a recognition of the company’s operating performance and development potential by global investors, potentially enhancing its visibility and attractiveness to international investment institutions.

More about Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the biotechnology sector. The company focuses on developing innovative solutions and has a market presence that attracts international investment interest.

Average Trading Volume: 845,124

Current Market Cap: HK$11.13B

