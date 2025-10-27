Nanjing Leads Biolabs Advances Cancer Treatment with Phase II Trial of Opamtistomig

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9887) ) has shared an update.

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. has announced the successful dosing of the first patient in a Phase II clinical trial for Opamtistomig (LBL-024), a bispecific antibody designed for the first-line treatment of biliary tract cancer. This trial, led by Professor Jian Zhou and conducted across multiple hospitals in China, aims to assess the efficacy and safety of Opamtistomig, marking a significant step in the product’s development. LBL-024 has already received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation, highlighting its potential impact on cancer treatment and the company’s strategic positioning in the biotechnology industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9887) stock is a Buy with a HK$80.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:9887 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company based in China, focusing on the development of innovative cancer treatments. The company specializes in bispecific antibodies, with a particular emphasis on products targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB receptors, aiming to provide advanced therapeutic options for various cancers, including neuroendocrine carcinoma.

Average Trading Volume: 1,099,635

Current Market Cap: HK$11.77B

See more insights into 9887 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue