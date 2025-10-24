Nanfang Communication Completes Major Asset Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1617) ) has shared an update.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the completion of a very substantial disposal as of October 24, 2025. This transaction, finalized under the amended Sale and Purchase Agreement, results in the company ceasing to hold any shareholding in the Target Company, potentially impacting its operational focus and market strategy.

More about Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 8,151,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$187M

