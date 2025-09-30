Nandani Creation Ltd. Announces Trading Window Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nandani Creation Ltd. ( (IN:JAIPURKURT) ) has shared an update.

Nandani Creation Ltd. has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI’s insider trading regulations. This closure will last from October 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the release of its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This measure is part of the company’s efforts to ensure transparency and fair trading practices, impacting designated persons and their immediate relatives who are restricted from trading the company’s shares during this period.

Nandani Creation Ltd. operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and sale of garments, particularly known for their Jaipur Kurtis. The company is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and is recognized for its commitment to quality and traditional craftsmanship.

