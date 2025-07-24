Nan Nan Resources Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited ( (HK:1229) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for August 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements, the re-election of executive directors, and the re-appointment of Forvis Mazars CPA Limited as the auditor. Additionally, shareholders will consider granting the board the authority to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s shares, which could impact the company’s stock market activities and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 2,045,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$206.7M

