Nakiki SE Corrects Manager’s Transaction Notification

windeln.de ( (DE:WDL1) ) has provided an announcement.

Nakiki SE, a company involved in securities transactions, announced a correction to a previous manager’s transaction notification. The correction pertains to a securities lending transaction involving 60,000 shares, originally announced on July 30, 2025. This adjustment highlights the company’s commitment to transparency in its financial dealings, which may reassure stakeholders about the accuracy of its disclosures.

More about windeln.de

Average Trading Volume: 44,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €5.42M

