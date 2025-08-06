Nakiki SE Corrects Managers’ Transaction Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

windeln.de ( (DE:WDL1) ) has provided an announcement.

Nakiki SE has issued a correction to a previous managers’ transaction announcement dated July 30, 2025. The correction pertains to the details of a transaction involving Andreas Wegerich, a member of the managing body, who purchased shares worth 150,000 EUR at a price of 1.50 EUR per share. This transaction was conducted outside a trading venue on July 29, 2025. The correction ensures transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting stakeholder trust and market perception.

More about windeln.de

Average Trading Volume: 44,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €5.42M

