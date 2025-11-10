Nakano Shoten Co., Ltd. Becomes Controlling Shareholder of WDB Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2475) ) has issued an update.
WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its controlling shareholder, with Nakano Shoten Co., Ltd. now holding a controlling interest. This shift occurred after WDB Holdings acquired its treasury stock, increasing Nakano Shoten’s voting rights to 50.4%. The change solidifies Nakano Shoten’s influence over WDB Holdings, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and decision-making processes.
More about WDB Holdings Co., Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 31,438
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen31.42B
