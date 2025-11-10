Nakano Shoten Co., Ltd. Becomes Controlling Shareholder of WDB Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2475) ) has issued an update.

WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its controlling shareholder, with Nakano Shoten Co., Ltd. now holding a controlling interest. This shift occurred after WDB Holdings acquired its treasury stock, increasing Nakano Shoten’s voting rights to 50.4%. The change solidifies Nakano Shoten’s influence over WDB Holdings, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2475) stock is a Buy with a Yen1941.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WDB Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2475 Stock Forecast page.

More about WDB Holdings Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 31,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen31.42B

For a thorough assessment of 2475 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

