Nagambie Resources Announces Hybrid AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nagambie Resources Limited ( (AU:NAG) ) has shared an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held as a hybrid event on November 26, allowing shareholders to attend either in person or online. The AGM will cover the presentation of financial reports, the election and re-election of directors, and the issuance of options to directors. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it includes key decisions on the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Nagambie Resources Limited

Nagambie Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and other mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code NAG and is based in Nagambie, Victoria.

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,072,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.35M

For an in-depth examination of NAG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue