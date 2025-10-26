NACL Industries Releases Q2 and H1 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NACL Industries Ltd ( (IN:NACLIND) ) has shared an update.

NACL Industries Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. These results have been published in the ‘Business Standard’ (English edition) and ‘Andhra Prabha’ (Telugu edition) newspapers. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI’s listing obligations and disclosure requirements, and it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance over the specified period.

More about NACL Industries Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 36,163

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 42.2B INR

