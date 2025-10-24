NACL Industries Announces Q2 Financial Results and Key Business Approvals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from NACL Industries Ltd ( (IN:NACLIND) ) is now available.

NACL Industries Limited has announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The Board of Directors also approved a postal ballot notice for shareholder approval on key business items, including the appointment of a new director, commission payments to non-executive directors, and material related party transactions with its holding company, Coromandel International Limited. Additionally, the company disclosed changes in senior management personnel.

Average Trading Volume: 36,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 41.69B INR

