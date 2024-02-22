NACCO Industries Enhances Board and Adjusts Compensation Plans

NACCO Industries (NC) has released an update.

NACCO Industries, Inc. has appointed Mr. W. Paul McDonald, a seasoned professional with over 35 years in the oil and gas industry, to its Board of Directors where he will contribute his expertise on the Compensation and Human Capital Committee. Recognized as an independent director, McDonald’s extensive experience is expected to significantly benefit the company. Additionally, NACCO has amended its compensation plans for non-employee directors and executives, allowing for certain transfer of shares and modifying restrictions on awards. In a separate move, the company has declared a regular cash dividend of 21.75 cents per share, payable in mid-March to shareholders of record at the beginning of the month.

