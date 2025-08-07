Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from NAC Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9788) ) is now available.
NAC Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the three months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year, despite a continued operating loss. The company also announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of increased net sales and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a positive outlook for future financial performance.
More about NAC Co., Ltd.
NAC Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in a sector that involves the provision of various services and products, although specific industry details are not provided in the release.
Average Trading Volume: 30,214
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen25.19B
