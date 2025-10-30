Nabors Industries Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Nabors Industries Ltd. ( (NBR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nabors Industries Ltd. presented to its investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd., a prominent player in the energy sector, specializes in providing advanced technology solutions for safe and efficient energy production, with a significant presence in over 20 countries. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Nabors Industries announced operating revenues of $818 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter, but reported a substantial net income of $274 million, largely due to a one-time gain from the sale of Quail Tools. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was reported at $236 million, reflecting a minor decline from the prior quarter.

Key highlights from the quarter include the completion of the Quail Tools sale, which significantly reduced the company’s debt and improved its leverage metrics. Nabors also introduced the PACE-X Ultra™ rig in South Texas, enhancing its operational capabilities, and expanded its SANAD joint venture with Saudi Aramco by deploying additional rigs. The integration of Parker Wellbore businesses continued, contributing to a 70% increase in adjusted EBITDA from these operations.

The International Drilling segment showed robust performance with an adjusted EBITDA of $127.6 million, driven by increased rig counts and improved margins. However, the U.S. Drilling segment experienced a decline in adjusted EBITDA due to reduced demand in the Lower 48. Despite this, the company’s overall financial health improved, with net debt reaching its lowest level in over a decade.

Looking ahead, Nabors Industries anticipates continued growth in its international operations and aims to further strengthen its capital structure. The company remains focused on leveraging its improved financial position to capitalize on future opportunities and navigate potential market fluctuations.

