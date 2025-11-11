Myomo Inc. Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Losses

Myomo Inc ( (MYO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Myomo Inc presented to its investors.

Myomo Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, specializes in developing myoelectric orthotics for individuals with neuromuscular disorders, primarily serving the healthcare sector with its FDA-registered MyoPro product. In its latest earnings report, Myomo Inc. highlighted a revenue increase to $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, up from $9.2 million in the same period last year, driven by strong sales in both direct-to-patient and clinical provider channels. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $3.7 million for the quarter, reflecting increased operating expenses, particularly in research and development, and selling and marketing activities. The company’s financial position shows a decrease in cash reserves from $24.4 million at the end of 2024 to $12.6 million as of September 2025, alongside an increase in accounts receivable and inventories, indicating a strategic focus on expanding market presence and product availability. Looking ahead, Myomo’s management remains focused on achieving positive cash flow and sustaining operations through strategic financing and market expansion, while navigating the challenges of reimbursement and competitive pressures in the medical device industry.

