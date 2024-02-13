MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) has released an update.

On February 13, 2024, the Company publicly announced a Reverse Stock Split, sharing the news through a press release. The details of the press release and the action itself are not obligated to be updated or amended by the Company afterward. This information is also not regarded as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act, nor is it automatically included in any future filings, unless explicitly referenced. The release of this information is not considered a mandatory disclosure under financial regulations.

