MyHealthChecked Partners with Patients Know Best for NHS App Integration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from MyHealthChecked PLC ( (GB:MHC) ).

MyHealthChecked PLC has entered a three-year partnership with Patients Know Best to allow customers using their at-home Blood and DNA tests to access results via the NHS App. This collaboration aims to provide a unified health information source, potentially easing healthcare system pressures and aligning with MyHealthChecked’s strategy to enhance national health support.

More about MyHealthChecked PLC

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted UK healthcare company specializing in at-home healthcare and wellness tests. The company offers a range of rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA, and blood sample collection kits, which are designed to support customers in their wellness journeys. These products are available online and over-the-counter, catering to the growing demand for accessible healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 44,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.74M

See more data about MHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue