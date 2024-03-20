Mydecine Chooses Equity Settlement to Preserve Capital

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc. (TSE:MYCO) has released an update.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. has announced a strategic move to conserve cash by settling $50,000 of its debt through the issuance of 2,941,176 common shares to a creditor for legal services rendered. The debt settlement, which represents a partial payment of the total debt owed, is aligned with the company’s focus on preserving working capital. The transaction is set to close around 27 March 2024, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining liquidity while managing its financial obligations.

