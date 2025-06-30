Mycronic AB to Present Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mycronic AB ( (SE:MYCR) ) has provided an announcement.

Mycronic AB has announced an upcoming presentation for its Q2 2025 financial results, scheduled for July 11, 2025. The presentation will be led by the company’s President and CEO, Anders Lindqvist, and CFO, Pierre Brorsson, with a webcast available for analysts, investors, and media. This event is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Mycronic AB

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company that develops, manufactures, and markets production equipment for the electronics industry, focusing on high precision and flexibility. The company is headquartered in Täby, Sweden, and operates subsidiaries in multiple countries including China, France, Germany, Japan, and the United States. Mycronic is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: 3.66%

Average Trading Volume: 249,997

Current Market Cap: SEK39.75B

