MVB Financial Corp. has announced a cash dividend of $0.17 per share, with the Board of Directors maintaining this payout equal to the previous quarter’s distribution. Shareholders on record as of March 1, 2024, will receive the dividend on March 15, 2024, marking the company’s first quarterly dividend for the year 2024.

