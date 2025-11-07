Musashino Bank Revises Earnings Forecast Upward for Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Musashino Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8336) ) has shared an update.

Musashino Bank, Ltd. has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, citing better-than-expected second-quarter earnings driven by increased net interest income and gains on stock sales. The bank anticipates higher ordinary income and profit, reflecting a positive business environment and performance trends, which may enhance its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8336) stock is a Buy with a Yen4381.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Musashino Bank, Ltd. stock, see the JP:8336 Stock Forecast page.

More about Musashino Bank, Ltd.

Musashino Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services such as loans, securities, and interest income. The company is focused on enhancing its financial performance and market position.

Average Trading Volume: 99,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.5B

