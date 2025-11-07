Musashino Bank Increases Dividends and Revises Shareholder Return Policy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Musashino Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8336) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Musashino Bank has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a comprehensive assessment of recent business trends and shareholder support. The bank has also revised its shareholder return policy to enhance returns, targeting a dividend payout ratio of approximately 40% and planning flexible treasury share repurchases to align with regional growth and market trends.
More about Musashino Bank, Ltd.
Musashino Bank, Ltd. is a regional financial institution primarily engaged in providing banking services. The company focuses on maintaining stable profits and strengthening its financial position through internal reserves while rewarding shareholders.
Average Trading Volume: 99,608
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen137.5B
