Musashino Bank Increases Dividends and Revises Shareholder Return Policy

Musashino Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8336) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Musashino Bank has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a comprehensive assessment of recent business trends and shareholder support. The bank has also revised its shareholder return policy to enhance returns, targeting a dividend payout ratio of approximately 40% and planning flexible treasury share repurchases to align with regional growth and market trends.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8336) stock is a Buy with a Yen4381.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Musashino Bank, Ltd. stock, see the JP:8336 Stock Forecast page.

More about Musashino Bank, Ltd.

Musashino Bank, Ltd. is a regional financial institution primarily engaged in providing banking services. The company focuses on maintaining stable profits and strengthening its financial position through internal reserves while rewarding shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 99,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.5B

