Musashino Bank Announces Share Split and Articles Amendment

An announcement from Musashino Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8336) ) is now available.

Musashino Bank, Ltd. announced a share split and amendments to its Articles of Incorporation to enhance investment accessibility and shareholder growth. The share split will occur at a 3-for-1 ratio, increasing the total issued shares significantly, with changes effective from April 1, 2026. This move is expected to broaden the investor base and improve stock liquidity, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8336) stock is a Buy with a Yen4381.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Musashino Bank, Ltd. stock, see the JP:8336 Stock Forecast page.

More about Musashino Bank, Ltd.

Musashino Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, providing banking services and products. The company focuses on expanding its investor base and increasing the liquidity of its shares.

Average Trading Volume: 99,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen137.5B

