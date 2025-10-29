Murphy USA Announces Leadership Transition and Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Murphy USA ( (MUSA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Murphy USA announced a leadership transition with Mindy K. West appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, and set to become President and CEO on January 1, 2026, succeeding Andrew Clyde who will retire at the end of 2025. This transition is part of a strategic plan to ensure continuity in leadership and maintain the company’s growth trajectory. Additionally, the Board authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program and increased the quarterly dividend by 19%, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns and a robust capital allocation strategy. These actions are designed to enhance shareholder value and support the company’s long-term growth objectives.

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise, operating over 1,750 stores primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company serves approximately two million customers daily through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states, with many locations near Walmart Supercenters. Murphy USA ranks 231 among Fortune 500 companies.

