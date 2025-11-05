Murata Manufacturing Revises FY2025 Q2 Earnings Release

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Murata Manufacturing Co ( (JP:6981) ) has issued an announcement.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its second-quarter FY2025 earnings release, initially published on October 31, 2025. The corrections involve changes in the projected financial results and operating profit breakdown, indicating a significant increase in estimated price decline and product mix impacts, which may affect stakeholders’ financial expectations and the company’s market positioning.

More about Murata Manufacturing Co

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production of electronic components and modules. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the fields of capacitors, inductors, and wireless communication modules, catering to a global market.

