Munters Group AB Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Focus in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Munters Group AB ( (SE:MTRS) ) is now available.

Munters Group AB reported solid growth in the first half of 2025, with a 22% increase in order intake and an 11% rise in net sales, despite currency headwinds. The company completed the divestment of its FoodTech Equipment offering, enhancing its strategic focus on digital solutions. While the adjusted EBITA margin declined due to lower volumes in AirTech and unfavorable product mix, strong performance in Data Center Technologies and FoodTech supported overall profitability. The company also issued its inaugural green bonds to finance sustainable investments, reflecting its commitment to long-term growth and value creation for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:MTRS) stock is a Hold with a SEK250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Munters Group AB stock, see the SE:MTRS Stock Forecast page.

More about Munters Group AB

Munters Group AB operates in the climate control industry, providing innovative solutions for air treatment and climate control systems. The company focuses on sectors such as Data Center Technologies, FoodTech, and AirTech, with a strong emphasis on digital solutions and sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 514,326

Current Market Cap: SEK23.29B

Learn more about MTRS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue