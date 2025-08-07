Multifield International Holdings Limited Announces Significant Profit Increase for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Multifield International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0898) ) is now available.

Multifield International Holdings Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating a significant improvement in financial performance for the first half of 2025. The company expects a consolidated profit before taxation between HK$280 million and HK$320 million, compared to HK$167 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to increased net fair value gains on financial assets and decreased finance costs due to low HIBOR rates. Stakeholders are advised to await the final interim results announcement expected by the end of August 2025.

More about Multifield International Holdings Limited

Multifield International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in various business activities, although specific industries or market focuses are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 52,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$769.2M

