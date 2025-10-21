Multiconsult ASA Appoints New EVP of Architecture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Multiconsult ASA ( (DE:3MC) ).

Multiconsult ASA has appointed Kristina Jordt Adsersen as the new Executive Vice President of Architecture, effective November 1, 2025. This strategic move is part of a broader reorganization of the executive management team, aiming to strengthen the company’s leadership in architecture and sustainability. Adsersen, who has a strong background in architecture and leadership, will continue her role as CEO of LINK Arkitektur A/S in Denmark, indicating a focus on continuity and strategic growth for the company.

More about Multiconsult ASA

Multiconsult ASA operates in the architecture and engineering industry, offering architectural services and strategic leadership within the sector. The company focuses on sustainability and innovation in its architectural projects, with a market presence in Norway and Denmark.

Average Trading Volume: 33,631

Current Market Cap: NOK4.7B



