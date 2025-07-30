Mulberry Releases Annual Report and Announces AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mulberry ( (GB:MUL) ) has shared an announcement.

Mulberry Group PLC has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending 29 March 2025, which is now available on their website and has been distributed to shareholders. The report includes details about the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for 10 September 2025 in London, inviting shareholders to attend and participate in person.

Spark’s Take on GB:MUL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MUL is a Neutral.

Mulberry’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, marked by declining profitability, high leverage, and constrained cash flow. The technical analysis indicates a weak momentum with potential bearish sentiment, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. These factors collectively suggest a cautious outlook for the stock.

More about Mulberry

Mulberry is a British sustainable lifestyle brand known for its luxury leather goods, including handbags and accessories. The company focuses on sustainability and quality craftsmanship, catering to a market that values eco-friendly and high-end fashion products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £64.8M

