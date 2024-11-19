Mulberry Charts Path to Growth Amid Revenue Drop

Mulberry (GB:MUL) has released an update.

Mulberry Group PLC faces a challenging market as revenues for the first half of 2024 dropped 19%, driven by decreased sales in both the UK and Asia Pacific regions. Despite the decline, the company is executing a strategic plan under new CEO Andrea Baldo to streamline operations, improve margins, and bolster financial flexibility through equity fundraising and increased debt facilities. Mulberry’s focus on sustainability is highlighted by its recent B Corp Certification, while product innovation and collaborations aim to rejuvenate the brand’s appeal.

