Mukand Limited Clarifies Surge in Trading Volume

The latest announcement is out from Mukand Limited ( (IN:MUKANDLTD) ).

Mukand Limited has observed a significant increase in the trading volume of its securities across exchanges recently. The company clarified that this surge is purely due to market conditions and not influenced by any undisclosed material information or events. The management emphasized that they are not connected to the increase in volume, which is driven by external market factors.

More about Mukand Limited

Mukand Limited is a company based in India, operating in the industrial sector. It is involved in the production and distribution of steel and related products, focusing on serving various market needs within the manufacturing and construction industries.

Average Trading Volume: 26,681

Current Market Cap: 20.12B INR

