Mufin Green Finance Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations

An announcement from Mufin Green Finance Limited ( (IN:MUFIN) ) is now available.

Mufin Green Finance Limited has submitted a confirmation certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This certificate, verified by Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, confirms that the company’s securities have been properly listed, verified, and updated in the records, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. This announcement underscores Mufin Green Finance’s commitment to maintaining transparency and adherence to financial regulations, which is crucial for its stakeholders and market positioning.

More about Mufin Green Finance Limited

Mufin Green Finance Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on providing green finance solutions. The company is involved in the dematerialization of securities and works closely with depositories and participants to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Average Trading Volume: 42,952

Current Market Cap: 13.17B INR

