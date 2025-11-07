Mueller Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 7, 2025, Mueller Industries, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may have implications for its financial performance and attractiveness to investors.

Spark's Take on MLI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MLI is a Outperform.

Mueller Industries demonstrates strong financial health with excellent balance sheet management and profitability, which are the most significant factors in its overall score. The technical analysis indicates a positive trend, although the stock is nearing overbought territory. Valuation is reasonable, supporting a solid investment case.

Mueller Industries, Inc. is an industrial corporation that manufactures essential goods for markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution, climate comfort, food preservation, electrical transmission, medical, aerospace, and automotive. The company operates through a network of companies and brands across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 772,099

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.98B

