MTU Aero Engines Reports Strong Nine-Month Earnings Growth

MTU Aero ( (MTUAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MTU Aero presented to its investors.

Looking ahead, MTU Aero Engines AG is optimistic about its financial trajectory, expecting a mid-twenties percentage increase in adjusted EBIT for 2025 and free cash flow between €350 and €400 million. The company maintains its revenue outlook, projecting €8.6 to €8.8 billion for the year, with all business areas contributing to growth. MTU remains committed to advancing its technological capabilities and maintaining its competitive edge in the aviation industry.

