MTT Group Holdings Limited Reports Improved Financial Performance for 2025

MTT Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2350) ) has shared an update.

MTT Group Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2025, showing a slight increase in total revenue to approximately HK$630.2 million, up 0.3% from the previous year. The company also reported a reduced loss of approximately HK$10.3 million, a decrease of 31.3% compared to the previous year, indicating an improvement in financial performance despite ongoing challenges.

More about MTT Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,271,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

