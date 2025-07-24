MTR Corporation Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MTR ( (HK:0066) ) has provided an announcement.

MTR Corporation Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 14, 2025, to approve the unaudited financial results for the first half of the year and consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its operational strategies and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0066) stock is a Buy with a HK$30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MTR stock, see the HK:0066 Stock Forecast page.

More about MTR

MTR Corporation Limited is a Hong Kong-based company primarily involved in the operation of rail transport services. The company is a significant player in the transportation industry, focusing on providing efficient and reliable railway services in Hong Kong and beyond.

Average Trading Volume: 5,781,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$175.4B

See more insights into 0066 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue