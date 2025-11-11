MTI Ltd. Reports Increased Net Sales Amidst Financial Discrepancies

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MTI Ltd. ( (JP:9438) ) has provided an update.

MTI Ltd. reported a 5.7% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending September 2025, driven by a significant expansion in orders for its corporate digital transformation support business. Despite the increase in net sales, operating income remained stable due to higher advertising and promotion expenses, while ordinary income decreased due to the absence of non-operating income from the previous year. However, net income saw a significant rise due to a special gain from refunded consumption tax and the absence of previous valuation losses.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9438) stock is a Hold with a Yen871.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MTI Ltd. stock, see the JP:9438 Stock Forecast page.

More about MTI Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 59,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen40.56B

For an in-depth examination of 9438 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

