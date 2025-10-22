Mt Malcolm Mines NL Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mt Malcolm Mines NL ( (AU:M2M) ).

Mt Malcolm Mines NL has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 20, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by attending in person or voting via proxy, with instructions provided for online and physical submissions. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders to discuss company matters, and shareholders are advised to review the Notice of Meeting thoroughly and consult professional advisers if needed.

More about Mt Malcolm Mines NL

Mt Malcolm Mines NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker M2M.

Average Trading Volume: 787,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.83M

