Mt Malcolm Mines NL Announces $2.3 Million Rights Issue to Boost Gold Project

The latest announcement is out from Mt Malcolm Mines NL ( (AU:M2M) ).

Mt Malcolm Mines NL is launching a renounceable rights issue to raise up to $2.3 million, priced at 1.5 cents per share, offering a 25% discount to the last trading price. The funds will be used to advance exploration at the Malcolm Gold Project, strengthen the company’s balance sheet, and pursue growth opportunities, with the issue partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd.

More about Mt Malcolm Mines NL

Mt Malcolm Mines NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company’s primary project is the Malcolm Gold Project, where it aims to expand its gold resources and develop robust mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 765,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.37M

